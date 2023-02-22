KRHC’s Dar Elbert receives national rural CEO honors
ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Dar Elbert is being recognized as one of 80 rural hospital CEOs to know by Becker’s Hospital Review for the second year in a row.
Rural hospitals play a critical role in keeping communities safe and healthy. The CEOs leading these small but mighty healthcare organizations have worked tirelessly to continue serving patients throughout the pandemic and ensure financial stability for the future.