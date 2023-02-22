Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 22 February 2023

KRHC’s Dar Elbert receives national rural CEO honors

ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Dar Elbert is being recognized as one of 80 rural hospital CEOs to know by Becker’s Hospital Review for the second year in a row.

Rural hospitals play a critical role in keeping communities safe and healthy. The CEOs leading these small but mighty healthcare organizations have worked tirelessly to continue serving patients throughout the pandemic and ensure financial stability for the future.

