ALGONA—A study by the Iowa Hospital Association found that in 2021, Kossuth Regional Health Center provided more than $1,564,860 in total community benefits, including charity care and bad debt, and served more than 34,387 people.

The study also found that Kossuth Regional Health Center employed more than 484 people (7.62 percent of all jobs in Kossuth County) and provided more than $26,459,100 in wages (8.9 percent of all wages in Kossuth County).