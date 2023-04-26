KRHC honors volunteers at appreciation breakfast

KRHC honored their volunteers during National Volunteer Week with a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast. KRHC volunteers donate their time in many areas of the organization including Hospice, Lifeline, hospital front desk, gift shop, the Auxiliary Board and more.

The group donated more than 3,522 hours in 2022. If you're interested in volunteering at KRHC or learning more about the opportunity, please visit krhc.com or contact the volunteer coordinator at 515-295-4581.