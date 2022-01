Kossuth Regional Health Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year on the afternoon of January 12. Roman Nasir Gray was born weighing 6 lbs, 3 oz. and measured 19 inches long.

Proud mother is Raven Orr of Algona. The baby boy is welcomed by maternal grandparents Rosnonda Hodge and Renault Orr of Algona and great-grandmother Brenda King of Algona.

The New Year Baby was delivered by Dr. Amy Schantzen.