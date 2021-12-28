Kossuth Extension Releases Annual Report

ALGONA—Kossuth County Extension released its annual report this week.

The report describes some of the activities handled by the organization throughout the year, many of which dealt with changes impacting rural communities, such as the transition of farm ownership, mental health impacts due to COVID-19, and how people could help small businesses during the pandemic.

There were also reports on various training programs, 4-H and more.

You can read the full report here. The pages are in the gallery at the end of this story.