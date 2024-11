By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Voters flocked to the polls in Kossuth County for last week’s general election—nearly equaling the large turnout from 2020.

Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden reported that a total of 8,460 voters cast their ballots in Kossuth County for the Nov. 5 general election. That number is down only about 2%, or 173 voters, from the 8,633 votes cast during the 2020 presidential election.