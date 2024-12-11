Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 11 December 2024

Nine Kossuth County photographers were featured this year at a meet and greet reception at the Algona Publishing Gallery. The Exhibit was organized by the Stinson Prairie Arts Council (SPAC) and Jim Gale and sponsored by the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust. The exhibit will be up until Jan. 2 for public viewing. There was a mix of some photographers who have exhibited before as well as a few new ones. The photos were a variety of portraits, action, wildlife, landscapes and more.

