The Stinson Prairie Arts Council (SPAC) hosted a reception for the Kossuth County Photographers exhibit last Thursday, Dec. 8 in the gallery room of Algona Publishing. The exhibit will be up until Jan. 13 and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pictured from left are some of the photographers that have their works on display: Deb Berte, Don Nettleton, Jim Gale, Michelle Hjelle, Jan Morey and Scott Rath.