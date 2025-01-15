Kossuth County Historical Society holds annual meeting in Whittemore

The Kossuth County Historical Society held their annual meeting in Whittemore at Pitchers in the dining room on Saturday, Jan. 11. Attendants enjoyed a buffet meal and watched a film of the 1978 Whittemore Cenntennial parade. Linda Farrell gave a talk about the history of Whittemore and Stuart Simonson talked about the plans they have for a Whittemore museum to preserve and protect artifacts and information for future generations. The planning is still in the infant stages.