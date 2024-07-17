Kossuth County employees may see 2% raise

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Some Kossuth County employees will receive a raise this year if a proposed budget amendment becomes reality.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors passed a motion authorising a budget amendment that would provide a 2 percent raise for most county employees during its July 16 meeting. The raise, which still requires a hearing and another vote before it would go into effect, would not apply to the supervisors themselves.