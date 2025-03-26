Kossuth County Auditor encourages voters to update voter registration status, respond to no activity and change of address notices
ALGONA—Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are alerting voters they may be receiving important mailers in the coming weeks as part of annual voter registration list maintenance and ongoing audit processes. Voters in Kossuth County may receive notices from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office as part of the National Change of Address (NCOA) process as well as ‘No Activity” notices.