By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Kossuth County’s fund balance is expected to decrease by about $2.6 million in 2025-26, according to a budget passed Tuesday, April 22 by the Board of Supervisors.

The 2025-26 budget includes expected revenues of $24,996,536 from property taxes, fees, penalties, interest and payments. Expenditures for service, administration and capital projects in 2025-26 were estimated to be $28,150,976.