By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Three asphalt resurfacing projects in southern and southeastern Kossuth County are in the works for 2025.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 10, approved seeking bids on resurfacing projects on B63, B55 and B63. The projects will go out to bid, with a bid-letting set for March 18 at the Iowa Department of Transportation.