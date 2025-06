A Kossuth County EMS ambulance is on the sidelines after hitting a deer near Clear Lake.

The crash happened about 3 a.m., Saturday, June 21, on Interstate 35 north of Clear Lake, said Kossuth County EMS Administrator Phil Albers told the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors.

He said no one was hurt and no patients were in the ambulance at the time.

“The patient was delivered to Rochester,” Albers explained. “It was on their way back.”