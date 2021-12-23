Kossuth Conservation hosting author

SMITH LAKE—Kossuth County Conservation will host author and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer Erica Billerbeck at Water’s Edge Nature Center Friday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Billerbeck will speak about her book, “Wildland Sentinel - Field Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer,” which chronicles some of her adventures as a conservation office in Johnson County.

A description of the book states: “In America’s Midwest, where wilderness is in short supply, working to defend what’s left of Iowa’s natural resources can be both a daunting and an entertaining task. In ‘Wildland Sentinel,’ Billerbeck takes readers along for the ride as she and her colleagues sift through poaching investigations, chase down sex offenders in state parks, search for fugitives in wildlife areas, haul drunk boaters to jail, perform body recoveries and face the chaos that comes with disaster response. Using an introspective personal voice, this narrative nonfiction work weaves stories of Iowa’s natural history with a cast of unforgettable characters. ‘Wildland Sentinel’ touches on what it means to be a woman working in the male-dominated field of conservation law enforcement.”

Copies of her book will be available for purchase.