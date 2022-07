Toryn Kleen took advantage of the July 4 weekend to help out area Veterans by setting up a lemonade and cookie stand in Sexton. Her hard work paid off netting around $2,000. Helping her were her mother Skye Satern and dad, Jordan Kleen, along with Colby Fett, Micky Mehsikomer, Mariah Sikora and Alia Clement. Toryn is pictured here serving lemonade to Jim and Deb Horejsi from Marshall, Minn. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo