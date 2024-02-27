Kiwanis students of the month
Photos from top to bottom: From Algona Middle School, Lainey Steuk, daughter of JJ and Kelly Steuk. Pictured with Pete Waltz, teacher; JJ, Lainey, Kelly and Greg Stewart. From Bishop Garrigan Junior High, Cate Birkey, daughter of Tim and Kara Birkey. Pictured with Greg Stewart, Kiwanis; Rob Meister, AD at Bishop Garrigan; Kara, Cate and Tim. From BGHS, Addison Kuper, daughter of Andy and Jean Kuper. Pictured with Rob Meister, Addison, Jean and Greg Stewart. Submitted photos