News 27 February 2024

Kiwanis students of the month

Photos from top to bottom: From Algona Middle School,  Lainey Steuk, daughter of JJ and Kelly Steuk. Pictured with Pete Waltz, teacher; JJ, Lainey, Kelly and Greg Stewart. From Bishop Garrigan Junior High, Cate Birkey, daughter of Tim and Kara Birkey. Pictured with Greg Stewart, Kiwanis; Rob Meister, AD at Bishop Garrigan; Kara, Cate and Tim. From BGHS, Addison Kuper, daughter of Andy and Jean Kuper. Pictured with Rob Meister, Addison, Jean and Greg Stewart. Submitted photos

