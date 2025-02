February students of the month pictured from top to bottom: From Bishop Garrigan High School is Cora Deardeuff, daughter of Chris and Marcia. Pictured with Greg Stewart - Kiwanis, Marcia, Cora and Kristie Hough - Bishop Garrigan. From Bishop Garrigan Junior High, Magnus Lichter, son of Thad and Mindy. Pictured with Greg Stewart - Kiwanis, Magnus and Kristie Hough - Bishop Garrigan. From Algona Middle School, Ethan Orban, son of Adam and Jill.