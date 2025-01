Below in order:

From Algona Middle School Haylen Wellman, daughter of Gregg Wellman and Sandy Sarchet. Pictured with Christine Doerning (teacher), Sandy Sarchet, Haylen, Gregg Wellman and Bob Ketchum (Kiwanis).

From Bishop Garrigan Junior High Riley Doerning, daughter of Paul and Christine Doerning. Pictured with Kristie Hough (Principal), Paul, Riley, Christine and Bob Ketchum (Kiwanis).