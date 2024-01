The Kiwanis January Students of the Month are from top to bottom: From AHS: Natalee Reemtsma, daughter of Doug and Serena Reemtsma, pictured with Mike Weir, teacher; Serena, Natalee, Doug and Bob Ketchum, Kiwanis. From AMS: Korbin Awe, son of Charlotte Byrd pictured with Chris Dorning, teacher; Korbin, Charlotte and Bob Ketchum. From Bishop Garrigan HS: Ethan Marso, son of Mike and Tara Marso pictured with Rob Meister, AD; Tara, Ethan, Mike and Bob Ketchum.