HUMBOLDT—Christmasland in Humboldt will open for the holiday season Friday, Nov. 25. This marks the 40th year of this popular holiday attraction sponsored by the Humboldt/Dakota City Kiwanis Club. It has been visited by more than 150,000 people since its opening in 1981.

For 2022, there will be some new items and updates but lots of the traditional favorite scenes that people have come to know and enjoy year after year.