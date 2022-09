Cal Birkey and Maggie Vaske were crowned 2022 homecoming king and queen respectively at Bishop Garrigan High School during coronation held Monday morning, Sept. 19. Bishop Garrigan is celebrating homecoming activities all week.

The homecoming parade is set for 2 p.m. Friday. The football game vs. Harris Lake Park is at 7 p.m. Friday at Conway Field. Kim Wegener photo