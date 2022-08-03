KIM POEPPE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH KEMNA AUTO CENTER WITH A GIFT OF A TRIP TO EUROPE

ALGONA—Kim Poeppe has worked for Kemna Auto Center in the accounting and finance area for 40 years, most recently serving as Controller for the organization. In recognition of this milestone, Kim was surprised with a trip to Italy from owner Ken Kemna.

"We are very lucky to have Kim as part of our team here at Kemna,” said Ken Kemna. “It is our honor to reward employees who have dedicated their careers to our organization just as Kim has.”