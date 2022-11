Kemco Tire, Inc. in Algona marked 45 years in business in 2022. To mark the milestone, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce weekly coffee was held at Kemco Tire on Friday, November 18. Above, current co-owner Dave Golwitzer (far right) introduced the Kemco employees and talked about the services the business offers. Golwitzer and Mary Bleich, Andrew Thilges and Sam Morz are all co-owners of Kemco Tire.