Join LSI Foster Care and Adoption for upcoming virtual orientation

SIOUX CITY—Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is hosting an upcoming virtual orientation for families in northwest Iowa to learn more about foster care and adoption.

Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa available for them.

This virtual orientation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. It is open to families and community members interested in exploring foster parenting options. If you are interested in attending, please visit LSIowa.org/InquiryForm to start the process and contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with any questions.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LSI.iowa.