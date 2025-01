January 25

GrandStay Hotel & Suites opens

ALGONA—The doors were officially opened on Friday, January 12 to welcome guests to the new GrandStay Hotel & Suites of Algona. Details on a grand opening for the 57 guest room hotel, located at 840 Hwy 18 W., will be announced at a later date. The hotel is locally owned by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company.