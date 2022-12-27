Iowa DNR accepting comments on proposed new armed forces fishing licenses

DES MOINES--—The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on the proposed new armed forces fishing licenses, through Jan. 24.

The 2022 Iowa Acts Senate File 581, passed and signed into law on June 17, 2022, broadens the qualifications for who may obtain a lifetime trout fishing license to include Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit under section 425.15. The lifetime trout fishing fee is $63.