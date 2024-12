It was a chance to test their skills and have some fun at the Whittemore Public Library during International game day for Book Munchers.

Some favorite games that have survived the test of time and continue to entertain generations were Trouble, Candyland and Checkers. Historians believe that the oldest form of checkers was played around 3,000 B.C.E. A similar board was found by archeologists in an ancient city called Ur in Iraq.