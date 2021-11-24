Incident at Super 8 leads to Algona officer discharging weapon, high-speed pursuit, suspect crash

An incident early Thanksgiving Day has resulted in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation taking over for the Algona Police Department. Here is a press release from the Algona Police Department, posted to its Facebook page:

"On Thursday, Nov. 25, at 12:15 a.m., Algona Police officers responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel. As a result of circumstances upon arrival, one officer discharged his firearm. A high-speed pursuit then ensued with the suspect. The pursuit ended with the driver losing control of his vehicle. No officers were injured as a result of this incident.

"Per Algona police, the involved Algona Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"At the request of the Kossuth County Attorney, the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into this shooting. All investigative findings will be forwarded to the Kossuth County Attorney's Office.

"The Algona Police Department was assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, Kossuth County Attorney's Office, Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released at a later date," the release concluded. It was signed by Police Chief Bo Miller.

There was no immediately available information regarding the suspect.