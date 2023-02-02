The Kossuth County Sheriff’s office has released the following press release.

House Fire in Burt, Iowa

Kossuth County

On February 2nd, 2023 at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center

received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was

returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home

engulfed in flames.

The Burt Fire Department was paged and on the scene at 1:35 a.m. and requested

assistance from the Algona Fire Department. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office,

Algona EMS, Burt EMS, Kossuth Emergency Management, Titonka Fire

Department and Bancroft Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire personnel and law enforcement located a male subject that had

escaped the residence and was in immediate need of medical attention. He was

transported by Burt EMS and Algona EMS to the Kossuth Regional Health Center

in Algona. This person was then life-flighted by Mercy Air-Med out of Mason City

to the Iowa City Burn Unit with second degree burns.

The male victim of the fire was able to tell responders that a female resident was

still inside the home. Within 15 minutes of the call the roof had collapsed, and the

home was destroyed. The State Fire Marshall's Office was contacted and will

assist in the investigation and recovery of the deceased female. The remains will

be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. This case

remains under investigation.

Kossuth County Sheriff

Burt Fire Chief