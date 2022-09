Wolverine court chosen

Pillage the Vikings is the 2022 homecoming week theme at West Bend-Mallard High School. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony which begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 16 in the main gym. The ceremony will feature skits followed by the coronation. The parade starts at 2:20 p.m. followed by a pep rally from 2:50 to 3:30 p.m.