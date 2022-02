By Kim Wegener, Features Writer

ALGONA—Al and Lori Koenecke and Bill and Deb Manske had been friends for many years. They worshipped together at the First United Methodist Church in Algona and were friends socially.

When Lori Koenecke died in 2021 at age 65, the Manskes chose to honor Lori’s memory by providing a home, a Safe T Home, for people they have never met in Haiti. People who needed shelter in a Caribbean country many, many miles away.