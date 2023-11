Even though it was a cold evening for the live greeting card windows event Monday in downtown Algona there was plenty of holiday fun happening.

Top photo: Addison Laubenthal (left) and Hailey Culbertson work on a gingerbread creation in the Energy Dance and Tumbling window.

Hudson and Madden Rahe create ornaments at the Bulldog Paw Club table. See more photos on page A16. Kim Wegener photos