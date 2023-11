ALGONA—Mark your calendars for Monday, November 27 as downtown Algona will be the place to be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for the annual live greeting card windows evening. The historical society will have a Santa display and the Tacos for Tots meal will be held at the First United Methodist Church. Watch for more information on these events in the November 23 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.