Historical Fiction: Bringing the Story in Hi{story} to Life at the West Bend Public Library

The Friends of the West Bend Public Library invite you to meet author, Jocelyn Green, Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the West Bend Public Library meeting room. Jocelyn inspires faith and courage as the award-winning and bestselling author of numerous fiction and nonfiction books, including The Metropolitan Affair, The Windy City Saga, The Mark of the King and The 5 Love Languages Military Edition, which she coauthored with bestselling author Dr. Gary Chapman.