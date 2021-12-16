He's given 46 years to Algona’s one-of-a-kind  Christmas story

By Amy Frankl-Brandt, Assistant Editor

ALGONA—Marv Chickering has dedicated the last 46 years of his life to caring for and promoting the famous Algona Nativity Scene built by German prisoners of war during World War II.

Chickering and his family moved to Algona in 1973 when he was hired to teach business classes and start a girls basketball program at Algona High School. “Up until then there were virtual y no sports for girls. There was a program called Title IX that made a ruling that everyone was created equal and if sports were available for boys then they should be for girls,” Chickering said. He was also the assistant track and softball coach for the girls.

Chickering became involved with the Nativity Scene shortly after he and his family joined the First United Methodist Church.

“I kept hearing people talk about the Nativity Scene but my thought was, ‘If you’ve scene one nativity scene, you’ve seen them all,’’ Chickering said. “When I finally saw it, I asked Wes Bartlett, who was chair of the committee, if I could become a member.”

When Bartlett’s health started to deteriorate around 2000, he asked Chickering if he would be the next chair. Chickering agreed.

Chickering said that until then his busy life didn’t allow him to be involved as much as he would have liked. After retirement and becoming chair of the 12-person committee, he has spent much of his free time caring for the statues and scenery, giving tours, talking to people, recording stories and reading everything he could find about the Nativity Scene and the POWs. “It’s been a very important part of my life since,” Chickering said. “I enjoy it tremendously. I enjoy meeting people, and educating them by sharing the story. I guess it’s the teacher in me.”

It was around 2005 that Chickering joined the Camp Algona POW Museum Committee. “I’ve always had an interest in history. I didn’t know much about World War II when I joined. The more involved I became, the more I learned. That’s when reading books about the subject really became a passion for me.”

The last of the POWs left the Algona camp in 1946. Before the six prisoners who built the Nativity Scene left, they helped move the statues to a barn on the fairgrounds and entrusted it’s care to the Junior Chamber of Commerce. In 1958, the Methodist Mens Club took it over and eventually moved it to it’s own home. The mens club dissolved about 20 years ago and it became the responsibility of the entire Methodist Church.

“Praise God for the women in the congregation because they have been very active in volunteering for the Nativity Scene.” Volunteers take two hour shifts during the month of December to babysit the baby Jesus, as the Methodist congregation likes to call it. “As of last Sunday, the last shift had been filled which has never happened this early in December before,” Chickering said. “Without volunteers to host, the doors can’t be open.”

Silent Night film

One of the current events that excited Chickering is the just-concluded local filming for the “Silent Night in Algona” movie, which is an effort to capture the story of the prisoners, Algona and the construction of the Nativity Scene.

“The movie they just filmed here about the Nativity Scene will be a wonderful thing for our community,” Chickering said. “I think it will attract many more guests. There are still so many people out there who don’t know the story. Even people who were here during that time. I think the government didn’t want people to know. I think probably because of the fear factor. The government wasn’t real keen on the idea of having prisoners here. I think for two main reasons. If prisoners escaped, would they harm the American people or would they spread propaganda to the American people. Neither of those things happened.

“The labor issue became the driving force. With so many of our men overseas, we needed people to do the work here and that’s what the POWs did.”

Algona was one of 155 base camps nationwide. From each base camp, branch camps sprung up as different communities needed laborers. “Maybe six farmers in a community needed help with harvest, they would send a request to Algona and our camp would send POWs to help them. There might have been around 750 branch camps nationwide totaling 900 camps in 46 of the 48 states at that time,” Chickering explained.

There were 380,000 German POWs in this country when the war ended.

After World War I, the Geneva Convention produced a document about 30 pages in length to regulate the treatment of POWs in wartime. Chickering said, “Japan did not sign the agreement but most countries did. That document was to ensure that POWs were treated humanely. That was followed to the letter in the United States.”

Chickering said that the treatment of prisoners and the friendships made at the camp in Algona was typical of all the camps in the United States.

“The hardcore Nazis that were in the camps with the regular army POWs treated their own people terribly.”

‘God winks’

Chickering’s mind is full of many precious stories from people who lived during that era, knew the POWs and some stories from the POWs themselves or their families. He can recall several moments that he calls “God winks,” unbelievable coincidences that happened to put the right people in the right place at the same time that has helped to put the pieces of the Nativity story together.

“For 61 years, all we knew about the men who built the figures was that it was Eduard Kaib and five of his friends. We have now found out who two of the other men were through amazing God winks that happened with their families.

“One of those God winks happened when a woman from Humboldt was visiting Germany with her husband in 1992. While there, her husband needed a root canal. The dentist that was recommended to them was Dr. Knoll. Through idle conversation the doctor learned they were from Humboldt, Iowa, and he told them that he had been a POW in Algona and helped build a Nativity Scene.”

That lady visited the Nativity Scene and recalled the story for committee members. Chickering found a local woman who could speak German and after tracking down Dr. Knoll’s family gave them a phone call.

“Dr. Knoll had passed six years prior to our phone call but this lady talked to his widow for 30 minutes and broke down crying more than once. But she was speaking in German and I had know idea what they were saying. There was nothing I could do but wait for the story.”

Eduard Kaib was a radio man in the German army. He was injured in the Battle of Stalingrad which was the turning point in World War II. It was the first time that the Hitler regime admitted a military defeat.

Kaib was taken to a hospital in France for rehabilitation, then a holding camp in Italy and that’s where the decision was made to bring him to Camp Algona.

“Very few Germans survived that battle. I call that a huge God wink. God said, ‘Eduard, there’s work for you to do in Algona Iowa.’ Without him, we have no story.”

Eduard had built a smaller Nativity scene first. When the camp’s leader, Col. Lobdell, saw it he was impressed and asked Kaib if he would build a larger one.

“God knew what he was doing when he put Eduard Kaib and Col. Lobdell together. Two brilliant men. Without them together, we wouldn’t have this story. We are so very blessed with how all these events came about. The good Lord above had a hand in it for sure,” Chickering said. “We have to do whatever needs to be done to keep this story alive.”