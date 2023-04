Womens AG networking

Women: Planting for the Future was the theme for the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women Networking event held on April 3 at the Columbia Events Center in Algona.

A catered dinner was served and four area panelists: Hilah Owen, JoAnn Harren, Mallory Sorenson and Joanne Roepke Bode, spoke about their roles in agriculture. Comedian Leighann Lord entertained the crowd followed by the announcement of door prizes.