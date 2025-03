LUVERNE (Special) - The Lu Verne boys' and girls' basketball teams have potential, according to their respective coaches, Bryce Wickett and Sherm Arends. They could be just as good as they want to be.

Last season the girls turned out to be great! The boys finished 4-6 in the North Star Conference during a rebuilding year. The gals took the conference with a 9-0 record after winning it in 1962 and 1969.