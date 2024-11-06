Halloween carnival at Active Senior Center

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Active Seniors of Algona hosted a Halloween carnival for kids of all ages. There was trick or treating, many games were available and prizes were awarded to all participants. It was a very enjoyable evening for all.

Thank you to Theresa DeLange and Wanda Snider who organized the party and a special thank you to Kathy Bichel, Lynette Hankins and Kate Samp of the Trinity Lutheran Community Care Committee who served nachos for the occasion.