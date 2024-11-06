Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 6 November 2024

Halloween carnival at Active Senior Center

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Active Seniors of Algona hosted a Halloween carnival for kids of all ages. There was trick or treating, many games were available and prizes were awarded to all participants. It was a very enjoyable evening for all.

Thank you to Theresa DeLange and Wanda Snider who organized the party and a special thank you to Kathy Bichel,  Lynette Hankins and Kate Samp of the Trinity Lutheran Community Care Committee who served nachos for the occasion.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

Who are you supporting in the U.S. House District 4 race?

Tags