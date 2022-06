My favorite way to bake in the summer is to take a Saturday stroll past our vendor tables at the Kossuth County Farmers Market. The delicious treats I find never disappoint!

A chocolate cupcake or a morning muffin tends to go well with a fresh serving of garden produce. The Saturday market is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the corner of Dodge and Nebraska Street. The Wednesday market will begin the first week of July.