Gold Star families receive gifts

ALGONA—Mandie Studer from Pay It Forward Always partnered with Maple Street Treats, owned by Megan Tuttle, and Trinity Lutheran Church kids from the “Spark” program directed by Tami Hankins. They put together 65 movie night-themed care packages and cookie kits for 65 Iowa Gold Star Families/Families of the Fallen.

The Sparks program consists of third- to fifth-graders who meet the first Sunday every month to work on community projects, visit shut-ins, and do devotionals and other fun games and activities. Each child also made cards to include in the gift bag.

Each month Gold Star families meet in three regions across the state of Iowa. This survivor outreach program for Families of Fallen service men and women gets together monthly to support each other and help each other through any difficulties. These meetings usually include a meal. When Billy Offerman, a representative with State Farm Insurance in Algona, heard that some families don’t attend because of the cost of the meal, he decided to do something about it. Offerman donated funds to help pay for some of the meals for Gold Star Families and he is in the process of requesting other State Farm agents to do the same. “I just wanted to help get them to the meeting and get the support they need. Such a small thing as the cost of a meal should not stand in the way of getting what they need,” Offerman said. “They have sacrificed so much. It’s a small gesture to show that we are thinking of them and appreciate them.”