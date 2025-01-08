Gold-Eagle helps make new grandstand a reality
Gold-Eagle Cooperative has committed to a $100,000 donation to the Kossuth County Fair’s grandstand project. Gold-Eagle is excited to support this project as the grandstand is not only a central hub for the Kossuth County Fair, but for numerous other community events throughout the year. This investment reflects Gold-Eagle Cooperative’s dedication to supporting the communities in which they have locations, specifically those projects that enhance community vitality.