Kayak School

The Kossuth County Conservation’s summer intern Hunter Thilges will be holding a kayak school on Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thilges will be teaching everything a beginning kayaker needs to know. Participants will be able to kayak on the lake. Class will meet at the southside campground shelter house. Questions call 295-2138.

Annual "Portraits of Kossuth"