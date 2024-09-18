Funding for Kossuth County libraries, emergency management clears final hurdle

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

It was months in the making, but Kossuth County’s libraries officially received full funding for this fiscal year.

The money came as part of a budget amendment passed Tuesday, Sept. 17, by the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors. Libraries received the majority of the $285,517 amendment—accounting for $188,245 of the total. The amendment also allotted Kossuth County Emergency Management with its full funding for this year.