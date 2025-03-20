Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 20 March 2025

Fuel for the Future: Small steps to better health during National Nutrition Month

By Allison Kruger, RDN, LD, CDCES

Kossuth Regional Health Center

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign put on by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and it focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. It's a great time for us to reflect on our health and consider how small changes can make a big difference in our overall well-being.

