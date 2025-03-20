Fuel for the Future: Small steps to better health during National Nutrition Month
By Allison Kruger, RDN, LD, CDCES
Kossuth Regional Health Center
National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign put on by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and it focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. It's a great time for us to reflect on our health and consider how small changes can make a big difference in our overall well-being.