Friends plan Koppen benefit

Whittemore man has ‘a long way back’ after health issues

By Brad Hicks

Publisher

WHITTEMORE—Whether he likes it or not, Matt Koppen’s friends are chipping in to help.

“He’s the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody,” said Ryan Nelson, one of Koppen’s friends. “He’s going to be mad at us for doing this benefit, but he deserves it. He’s going to have a long way back.”

The benefit is Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Whittemore Community Center. It is to raise money to help offset medical and related expenses being incurred by Matt and his wife Kendra. Matt is hospitalized in Clarkson Tower at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following a heart transplant at the center on Friday, Dec. 17.

“His body, so far, is accepting the transplant,” said Kendra, who is a nurse at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) in Algona. “He’s doing very well that way. We’ve had some neurological setbacks. At some point he lost blood flow to his spinal column, so he has no feeling from his hips down. The doctors can’t tell if he will walk again or won’t. We have a lot of rehab ahead of us.”

Matt’s journey began Oct. 10 when the 29-year-old native and resident of Whittemore had a stroke. This led to a diagnosis of non-compaction cardiomyopathy. He began wearing a life vest – a wearable defibrillator. The vest started going off Dec. 6 and he was taken to the KRHC emergency room. His heart rhythm was irregular, but doctors were able to shock it back into normal rhythm. He was then transferred to Sioux City. While there, he went into advanced heart failure and cardiogenic shock. Doctors placed an impella heart pump and temporary transvenous pacemaker in him. He was then transferred to Omaha for a higher level of care.

Once in Omaha, doctors determined he was in critical condition and stated Matt had a 50 percent chance of living. He needed a new heart.

A donor heart was located and plans for a transplant were made. Kendra said an antibodies test showed the donor had COVID-19 and the heart was not able to be used. However, 30 hours later another heart became available and he underwent the surgery.

In the middle of it all, the couple married. Their wedding was planned for Jan. 8. “Deacon David (Penton) helped,” Kendra explained. “He got the Catholic Church to accept our wishes to get married early.” Their wedding was Saturday, Dec. 11, six days before the transplant surgery.

Kendra said Matt, son of Dave and Diane Koppen, is a graduate of West Bend-Mallard schools and started his own construction business with his dad. He is a member of the Whittemore Fire Department and volunteers for the Whittemore EMS (ambulance service). Kendra said he helped as part of Cody Knecht’s racing team and he likes to fish. Kendra, a native of Algona and daughter of Lowell and Vickie Roethler, is a graduate of Bishop Garrigan.

Benefit

The benefit is 4-8 p.m. a week from Saturday. Happy hour is 4-5 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds at the bar will go to help the Koppens. The meal begins at 5 p.m. and features a pork loin, potatoes and dessert – gluten free food will be available as well. A silent auction ends at 6:30 p.m. A live auction begins at 7 p.m. Those wishing to donate items can contact Eric Goodman at 515-320-0404, Ryan Nelson at 515-200-9227, Logan Smith at 515-320-5494 or Travis Goeders 712-480-0221. The Whittemore Fire Department and Mojo Productions are involved in the event.

Kendra said the benefit is appreciated, and added, “We have amazing friends.”

————

Cards for Matt can be sent to: Kendra Koppen 4011, c/o Lied Transplant Center, 987600 Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE 68198.