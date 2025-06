“Relying on the help of the Lord God and of our savior Jesus Christ, we choose this, our brother for the Order of the Priesthood,” Bishop John E. Keehner declared at the June 7 priestly ordination Mass of Father Jacob Rosenmeyer at the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany. The new priest graduated from Kenrick-Glennon Seminary outside of St. Louis, in preparation for ordination.