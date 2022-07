Photo top left shows people on the Thorington St. tour in front of the Scott and Jodi Rath house. Top right photo shows Dale Teeter receiving the Heritage Award from Algona Community Foundation President, Liz Stowater. Teeter was the guidance counselor for the Algona Schools for more than 30 years. He was quick to give his wife Barb most of the credit for his accomplishments and stated that she should be the one given the award.