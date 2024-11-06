Foundation’s 22nd annual Legacy Ball a success

Record-breaking $100,000 raised to support local healthcare

Guests enjoyed a whimsical celebration at the Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation’s annual Legacy Ball on Nov. 2, with over 200 guests enjoying the “Legacy” theme featuring a history of healthcare in honor of the Foundation’s 35th anniversary. The Foundation raised a record-breaking $100,000 for the endowment fund, with the help of a successful silent auction and a generous group of event sponsors.