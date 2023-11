The Kossuth County community donated $40,333 and more than 7,800 lbs. of groceries for the Kossuth County Food Pantry on Friday, Nov. 17 during the 23rd Annual Stuff the Trailer Food Drive.

The event, hosted by AK’s Chrome Kitchen and Algona Radio KLGA & KLGZ, was held in the parking lot of AK’S Chrome Kitchen in Algona.

Several volunteers from Bishop Garrigan Schools’ helped pack and unload the trailer at the food pantry.